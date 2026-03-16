PARIS, March 16 — Here are the latest events in the Middle East war:

Israel has ‘thousands’ more targets

“We still have thousands of targets in Iran, and we are identifying new targets every day,” Israeli military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin told a televised briefing.

Trump-Starmer call

US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke about the “importance” of reopening the Strait of Hormuz, currently blocked by Iran, the UK leader’s office said.

Iran hikes wages

Iran’s labour minister has announced a more than 60-per cent hike in the minimum wage, local media reported, months after anti-government protests that began over discontent with dire economic conditions.

UN force shot at

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon said its peacekeepers were fired upon three times, “likely by non-state armed groups”, in the country’s south, two days after another position was hit.

Baghdad airport hit

Five people were wounded in a rocket attack on the Baghdad airport complex, which houses a US diplomatic facility, Iraqi authorities said.

Rafah crossing to partially reopen

Israel said it would partially reopen Gaza’s Rafah crossing with Egypt on Wednesday, after it closed the key gateway when it launched strikes on Iran.

Oil reserves released

Strategic oil reserves will be released “immediately” in Asia and Oceania, and as early as the end of March in America and Europe, the International Energy Agency said, as governments try to contain the surge in prices caused by the war.

Iran says no talks

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran was not interested in talks with the United States, pushing back on Trump’s stance that Tehran wants a deal to end the war.

Israelis injured

At least eight people were injured in Israel following repeated missile launches from Iran, at least two of which contained cluster munitions, according to Israeli authorities.

Italy-US base hit

Italy’s military said there had been a drone attack on the Ali Al Salem airbase in Kuwait hosting Italian and US forces, but said all its personnel were safe.

Lebanon says 850 dead

Lebanon’s health ministry said Israeli attacks have killed 850 people in the country during two weeks of war between Israel and Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah, including 66 women, 107 children and 32 health workers, with 2,105 wounded.

Hezbollah missile

Hezbollah said its fighters targeted Israel’s Palmachim air base south of Tel Aviv with “an advanced missile”.

Hamas official killed

An Israeli strike in south Lebanon’s Sidon area killed Hamas official Wissam Taha, a source from the Palestinian militant group told AFP, after state media reported a strike on an apartment.

Overnight strikes in Sidon and nearby Al-Qatrani killed at least four people, Lebanese state media and the government said.

Iran footballer drops asylum bid

The captain of the Iranian women’s football team, Zahra Ghanbari, withdrew her bid for asylum in Australia, state media said—the fifth member of the delegation to do so.

Team members sought asylum after refusing to sing their national anthem at an Asian Cup match earlier this month in a show of defiance of the Islamic republic.

Iran US bases claim

Araghchi said Tehran has “ample evidence” US bases in the Middle East have been used to attack Iran, claiming missiles were launched from the UAE to attack the Kharg Island oil hub.

Israel emergency funds

Israel approved an US$827-million (RM3.3 billion) emergency budget allocation for military purchases, Israeli media reported.

Iran targets Israeli police

Iran’s army said it had targeted a police unit called “Lahav 433” and the “Gilat Defence” satellite communications centre in Israel with drone strikes, according to a statement carried by the official IRNA news agency.

Iran escalation warning

Araghchi urged other countries “refrain from any action that could lead to escalation and expansion of the conflict”, according to an Iranian foreign ministry statement. — AFP