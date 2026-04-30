PARIS, April 30 — The latest developments in the Middle East war:

Lebanon slams Israel

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the “continuing Israeli violations” in south Lebanon, saying they were occurring “despite the ceasefire, as do demolitions of homes and places of worship, while the number of killed and wounded rises day after day”.

“Pressure must be exerted on Israel to ensure it respects international laws and conventions and ceases targeting civilians, paramedics, civil defence, and humanitarian health and relief organisations,” he added.

‘Accelerate’ climate transition

The global energy crisis has shown the need for the world economy to transform and “accelerate the transition to clean energy”, the Turkish president-designate of the United Nations’ COP31 climate conference said.

“We now know clearly that the global economy must transform its energy paradigm,” Murat Kurum, who is also Türkiye’s climate minister, told a meeting on the energy transition at the International Energy Agency (IAE) in Paris.

‘Major energy crisis’

The world is facing a “major energy and economic challenge” as oil prices have soared in the wake of the war in the Middle East, said IAE chief Fatih Birol at the same Paris meeting.

With the world faced with “the biggest energy crisis in history”, oil prices were “putting a lot of pressure in many countries”, he added.

Blockade ‘doomed to fail’

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said a US naval blockade on Iranian ports would deepen disruptions in the Gulf while failing to achieve its targets.

“Any attempt to impose a maritime blockade or restrictions is contrary to international law... and is doomed to fail,” Pezeshkian said in a statement.

Oil at four-year high

Oil prices soared to four-year highs, with the US crude benchmark Brent for June delivery spiking more than seven per cent to US$126.41 (RM501), while West Texas Intermediate was up 3.4 per cent to US$110.31, before later paring gains.

US-Germany tensions

President Donald Trump said the United States was considering reducing its troops in Germany over Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s refusal to join Washington’s war against Iran — a force estimated between 35,000 and 50,000 troops.

The threats to slash US troop numbers echo Trump’s longstanding criticisms of the Nato alliance, but Merz drew Trump’s fresh ire earlier this week after saying Tehran was “humiliating” Washington at the negotiating table.

EU argues for US troop deployments in Europe

Following Trump’s post, the EU said Thursday that the deployment of US troops in Europe was in Washington’s interest.

“Our Nato allies are also increasing their defence spending at an unprecedented pace,” European Union spokeswoman Anitta Hipper added.

Putin-Trump talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned his US counterpart not to resume attacks on Iran in a phone call between the two leaders Wednesday, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

He said there would be “inevitable and extremely damaging consequences” for the region and wider world if military action restarted.

Trump said Putin had wanted to “help” end the US-Israeli war on Iran but that he had told the Russian leader to end the Ukraine invasion first.

US war cost US$25 billion

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth was asked Wednesday during a fiery exchange in Congress about the cost of 60 days of conflict, and replied that it was estimated at less than US$25 billion so far.

But he hit back at concerns that the United States has used up “alarming” levels of critical munitions that could deplete reserves, accusing critics of “handing propaganda to our enemies”.

‘No more Mr. Nice Guy’

“Iran can’t get their act together. They don’t know how to sign a nonnuclear deal. They better get smart soon!” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, alongside an illustration of himself holding an assault rifle, with the caption “NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!” — AFP