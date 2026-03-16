WASHINGTON, March 16 — US President Donald Trump said today he had the authority to impose duties despite the US Supreme Court last month striking down his global tariffs.

“I have the absolute right to charge TARIFFS in another form, and have already started to do so,” he said in a long post on his Truth Social platform.

Trump imposed a 10 per cent tariff on US imports via executive order shortly after the Supreme Court ruling.

Washington launched new trade probes last week into 60 economies including China, the EU and Japan, which will look into “failures to take action on forced labor” and whether they burden or restrict US commerce.

Trump’s post came hours after Beijing urged Washington to “immediately correct its erroneous ways” as the two countries began a new round of negotiations.

Beijing’s commerce ministry called the latest US investigations “extremely unilateral, arbitrary and discriminatory,” accusing Washington of “attempting to construct trade barriers.”

Chinese and US trade officials met in Paris yesterday for talks that Washington has said would last two days.

Trump wrote in his post that the Supreme Court “knew where I stood, how badly I wanted this Victory for our Country, and instead decided to, potentially, give away Trillions of Dollars to Countries and Companies who have been taking advantage of the United States for decades.”

In another post last night, Trump excoriated federal judge James Boasberg for quashing subpoenas issued as part of a probe into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell over costs linked to the bank’s headquarters renovations.

“What Boasberg has done on the ‘Too Late’ Powell case, and many others, has little to do with the Law, and everything to do with Politics,” Trump said.

He has repeatedly insulted Powell over the central bank’s policies on setting the economy’s key interest rate.

Trump has been vocal about his preferences for lower interest rates, criticizing Powell and attempting to unseat Fed governor Lisa Cook over allegations of mortgage fraud.

In January, the US Supreme Court appeared skeptical of Trump’s attempts to fire Cook, with a majority of judges expressing doubts that the administration had shown sufficient cause to remove her.

“This completely inept and embarrassing Court was not what the Supreme Court of the United States was set up by our wonderful Founders to be,” Trump said in his social media post. “They are hurting our Country, and will continue to do so.”

“All I can do, as President, is call them out for their bad behavior! This statement about the United States Supreme Court will cause me nothing but problems in the future, but I feel it is my obligation to speak the TRUTH.” — AFP