BEIJING, April 28 — China’s marriage woes continue – with marriage registration numbers falling in the first quarter of the year despite the country’s many efforts to stem the decline.

SCMP reported that China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs declared that only 1.89 million couples registered for marriage in the first three months of 2025.

This is an eight per cent drop from the same period last year while at the same time, divorce registration numbers rose by 10 per cent.

Local governments have tried cash incentives, including paying as much as 40,000 yuan for young couples to tie the knot.

China has even simplified the marriage process by no longer requiring couples to present a household registration booklet, a document that states a Chinese national’s registered residence.

Marriage registration offices have also started proliferating in various locations such as shopping malls, parks and tourist attractions.

Where once China had attempted to control its population via a one child per family policy it now faces the same challenges other countries have in encouraging citizens to have children.

The problem right now however is trying to figure out how to get them marrying first.