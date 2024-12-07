SEOUL, Dec 7 — South Korea’s ruling party lawmakers today decided to oppose an impeachment vote of President Yoon Suk-yeol and a special counsel investigation bill on the first lady, local Yonhap News reported.
Opposition parties will need a handful of votes from Yoon’s party to pass the impeachment bill brought on by the opposition after Yoon attempted to impose martial law earlier this week.
Yoon’s party poised to block impeachment vote and First Lady investigation in South Korea, Yonhap reports
New to investing? Versa makes it simple—sign up via the app, invest RM100, and we’ll give you RM10 off as a first-time user . Exclusively for Malay Mail readers: Use code VERSAMM10
Saturday, 07 Dec 2024 4:49 PM MYT
SEOUL, Dec 7 — South Korea’s ruling party lawmakers today decided to oppose an impeachment vote of President Yoon Suk-yeol and a special counsel investigation bill on the first lady, local Yonhap News reported.