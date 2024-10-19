SHANGHAI, Oct 19 — A former deputy mayor of Jixi, China, Li Chuanliang, is accused of amassing 3.6 billion yuan (RM2.1 Billion) through bribes and embezzlement before fleeing the country.

Details of his corruption, uncovered six years after his escape, were made public by a Heilongjiang court on October 11, 2024, the South China Morning Post reported today.

Li’s assets, including real estate and funds, have been frozen, and a trial will take place following a six-month notice period. China amended its Criminal Procedure Law in 2018 to allow trials in absentia for corrupt officials like Li.

The list of Li’s assets that have been confiscated include 1,409 million yuan, 1,021 properties, 27 plots of land, eight areas of forest land, 38 cars, 10 pieces of machinery, and shares in 18 companies.

Li’s case has sparked outrage on Chinese social media, with many citizens expressing frustration over rampant corruption while ordinary people face hardships.

His alleged crimes occurred in Jixi, a poor, coal-dependent city where average annual incomes are just over 30,000 yuan.

Critics believe that the lack of oversight in smaller, economically disadvantaged cities allowed Li to operate undetected.

Li’s case is part of President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption drive, which targets both high-level and lower-level officials.

Comparisons have been made between Li’s corruption and other high-profile cases, like that of ex-banker Lai Xiaomin, who was executed for corruption in 2021.

In a similar case, Li Jianping, a former official in Inner Mongolia, was sentenced to death for amassing over 3 million yuan in illegal gains.

Analysts suggest that Li Chuanliang used his unchecked power in Jixi to manipulate government bids and accumulate wealth through fraudulent means.