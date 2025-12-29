NEW DELHI, Dec 29 — At least 128 flights were cancelled and about 200 delayed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport due to low-visibility today.

Airlines earlier issued advisories warning of travel delays and disruptions as dense fog engulfed parts of north India.

“Fog continues to persist across Delhi and several airports in northern India. Visibility remains reduced and, as a result, flight movements are presently slower than normal, with some delays being experienced,” IndiGo said in the morning.

Sixty-four departures and 64 arrivals were cancelled at Delhi and a number of Delhi flights were diverted to other airports, local media reported.

Train services were also hit due to poor visibility in the region, stranding frustrated passengers at railway stations.

A blanket of smog amid a dip in winter temperatures today choked the Indian capital.

The city has a perennial pollution problem.

Its air quality index (AQI), which measures particulate matter PM2.5 levels, was reported more than 400 today, a reading 26 times worse than the World Health Organisation’s recommended limit. — Bernama