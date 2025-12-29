BANGKOK, Dec 29 — Thailand’s army today accused Cambodia of violating a newly signed ceasefire agreement, reached after weeks of deadly border clashes, by flying more than 250 drones over its territory.

The Thai army said “more than 250 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were detected flying from the Cambodian side, intruding into Thailand’s sovereign territory” last night, according to a statement.

“Such actions constitute provocation and a violation of measures aimed at reducing tensions, which are inconsistent with the Joint Statement agreed” during a bilateral border committee meeting on Saturday, it added.

Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn said in remarks aired on state television today that the two sides had discussed the incident and agreed to investigate and “resolve it immediately”.

Prak Sokhonn described it as “a small issue related to flying drones seen by both sides along the border line”.

Thailand and Cambodia agreed to the “immediate” ceasefire on Saturday, pledging to end renewed border clashes that killed dozens of people and displaced more than a million this month.

The reignited fighting spread to nearly every border province on both sides, shattering an earlier truce for which US President Donald Trump took credit.

Under the agreement signed on Saturday, the South-east Asian neighbours agreed to cease fire, freeze troop movements and cooperate on demining efforts and combatting cybercrime. — AFP