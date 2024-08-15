SYDNEY Aug 15 — The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra said today it had made a mistake in cancelling a performance by a celebrated British-Australian pianist over remarks criticising Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

At a Sunday concert, British-Australian pianist Jayson Gillham dedicated a piece to “the journalists of Gaza” — some of whom, he said, had been the victims of “targeted assassinations” by Israeli forces.

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra said the use of their stage “for expressing personal views” was inappropriate and abruptly cancelled his Thursday appearance.

The orchestra has described Gillham, who previously performed a benefit concert for the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, as “one of the finest pianists of his generation”.

After a fierce public backlash, the orchestra today apologised for its “error” in “asking Jayson to step back from his performance”.

But it maintained “that a concert platform is not an appropriate stage for political comment”, and said today’s performance was still being cancelled due to “safety” concerns.

Australian musicians union the Music, Entertainment and Arts Alliance accused the orchestra of “over-reach”, adding “music and art exist in a political and social context”.

The Committee to Protect Journalists has reported that 113 journalists have been killed since the war in Gaza began 10 months ago.

Israel has previously referred to journalists killed in strikes as “terrorists”, and bans international reporters from entering Gaza independently.

The Israeli military has said it “does not target journalists as such” but has the right to target militant members of Hamas — the organisation that spearheaded the bloody October 7 attacks on Israel that triggered the war. — AFP