GENEVA, March 8 — More than 20 UN experts signed a joint statement yesterday urging India to “end attacks against minorities” in the run-up to national elections expected to begin in April.

“We are alarmed by continuing reports of attacks on religious, racial and ethnic minorities, on women and girls... and on civil society, including human rights defenders and the media,” they said.

The situation was likely to get worse closer to the polls in the world’s most populous country, home to 1.4 billion people, they added.

The experts, who range from special rapporteurs to members of UN working groups, reported a range of issues.

They included violence and hate crimes against minorities; incitement to discrimination and violence; targeted and arbitrary killings; and the misuse of official agencies against perceived political opponents.

“We call on India to implement its human rights obligations fully... by reversing the erosion of human rights and addressing recurring concerns raised by UN human rights mechanisms,” the experts said.

They also noted that there had been no country visits by UN experts since 2017, with 15 unanswered requests pending.

“In light of continuing reports of violence and attacks against religious, racial and ethnic minorities, and other grave human rights issues... we are compelled to express our grave concern, especially given the need for a conducive atmosphere for free and fair elections,” they added.

Signatories included the special rapporteurs on minority issues; freedom of religion; freedom of expression; freedom of peaceful assembly; human rights defenders; violence against women; contemporary racism, and degrading treatment.

UN experts are mandated by the UN Human Rights Council but are independent figures and do not speak for the United Nations.

Since Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014, India has seen numerous outbreaks of violence between majority Hindus and its 200-million-strong Muslim minority.

Critics have accused India’s government of using the justice system to target political rivals, with several opposition figures the subject of active criminal investigations. — AFP