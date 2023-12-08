WASHINGTON, Dec 8 — There remains a gap between Israel’s intent to protect civilians and the results on the ground in Gaza, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said yesterday, adding that Washington talks to Israel on a regular basis about civilian protection, including as recently as Thursday.

“It remains imperative that Israel put a premium on civilian protection. And there does remain a gap between, exactly what I said when I was there, the intent to protect civilians and the actual results that we’re seeing on the ground,” Blinken said at a news conference in Washington following a meeting with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron. — Reuters

