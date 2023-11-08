KYIV, Nov 8 — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed on Tuesday that his country would “be in the European Union”, on the eve of the publication of a report on Kyiv’s progress as a candidate country.

“Tomorrow is an important day”, he said in his daily address to the nation, describing the forthcoming report as “historic”.

The European Commission is due to deliver a report on Wednesday on the progress made by Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia, and to decide whether or not to open accession negotiations, before the 27 members of the union take up the issue at a summit in Brussels in mid-December.

Zelensky said that his country was “preparing our next steps”, including by strengthening its institutions.

“Ukraine will be in the EU,” Zelensky said, referring to the “long way” already travelled toward the goal.

He acknowledged that this would require work by Kyiv to “adapt to EU standards”.

In a symbolic move, the EU granted Ukraine candidate status in June 2022.

To move on to the next stage, the opening of accession talks, the European Commission has defined seven benchmarks Kyiv must meet.

They include conditions to be met in the fight against widespread corruption and judicial reforms.

In September, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Ukraine had made significant strides. — AFP