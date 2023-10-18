US President Joe Biden and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meet with Israeli first responders, family members and other citizens directly impacted by the October 7th attack on Israel by Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 18, 2023. — Reuters pic
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2023 10:01 PM MYT
TEL AVIV, Oct 18 — President Joe Biden said today his comment that the “other team,” not Israel, was responsible for the explosion at a Gaza hospital was based on data shown to him by the US Department of Defence. — Reuters