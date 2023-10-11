LONDON, Oct 11 — Britain’s London Luton Airport suspended all flights late on Tuesday as a fire started in a car in one of its multi-storey car parks, resulting in a partial structural collapse.

All flights are suspended “until 12pm on Wednesday 11th October, as emergency services respond to a fire in terminal car park 2, which has now resulted in a partial structural collapse,” the airport said in a post on X, early on Wednesday.

There were huge flames in the car park as emergency services responded to the fire, Reuters images show.

The fire involved numerous cars in terminal car park 2, the Bedfordshire fire department said. “One half of the structure was fully involved in fire and the building suffered a significant structural collapse,” the fire department added, while declaring this as a major incident.

No major casualties were reported, but “one member of the public and six firefighters were affected by smoke inhalation,” the East England Ambulance Service said in a post on messaging platform X.

Britain’s easyJet, whose flights operate from Luton airport, said “airlines are currently experiencing some disruption to their flying programmes.”

Hungarian Wizz Air and Europe’s Ryanair, which are also among the airlines that fly through Luton, did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. — Reuters

