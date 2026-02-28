PENAMPANG, Feb 28 — Police arrested a 33-year-old local suspected of involvement in an armed robbery at a 24-hour premises here on Wednesday (Feb 25).

Penampang Police Chief DSP Sammy Newton said the incident occurred at 3.57am, when the suspect, believed to be armed with a knife, allegedly robbed approximately RM300 in cash before fleeing the scene.

“Acting on information, a team from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Penampang district police headquarters detained the suspect at a hotel in Putatan on Feb 26, less than 48 hours after the case was reported.

Police also seized several items believed to have been used during the robbery, including a helmet, clothing, a knife and a motorcycle.

“Checks revealed the suspect has six prior criminal records involving offences related to crime and drug abuse,” he said in a statement.

Further investigations indicate the suspect is also believed to be involved in several other robbery cases previously reported in the district.

The case is being investigated under Sections 392 and 397 of the Penal Code for armed robbery, which carries a punishment of up to 14 years’ imprisonment, or a fine, or whipping, upon conviction.

Sammy urged members of the public to continue acting as the eyes and ears of the police by providing information on criminal activities to assist efforts in combating crime and maintaining community safety. — Daily Express