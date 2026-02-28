PETALING JAYA, Feb 28 — Police have arrested a local man after he drove against traffic and caused an accident involving several vehicles in Petaling Jaya yesterday.

District Police Chief ACP Shamsudin Bin Mamat said in a statement that the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division received a report regarding the incident, which occurred at Jalan Dato Abu Bakar 16/1.

According to initial investigations, the incident took place around 11.28 am when a red Honda CRV was driven against the flow of traffic before colliding with several oncoming vehicles.

“All drivers involved in the crash escaped without injuries. However, the driver of the Honda CRV, a Malaysian man, has been successfully arrested,” ACP Shamsudin said in a statement today.

The suspect will be charged under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which pertains to reckless and dangerous driving.

Police have reminded all road users to always obey traffic laws to avoid such incidents.

“The police will not compromise with road users who fail to comply with regulations and will take strict action against any road user who breaks the law,” ACP Shamsudin added.

Authorities are appealing for witnesses who were at the scene or have information regarding the incident to come forward. They can contact investigating officer Inspector Mohammad Najib Bin Mohd Azaman at 012-3526147 or the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters at 03-79662222 to assist with investigations.