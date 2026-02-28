SHAH ALAM, Feb 28 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) today announced a dividend rate of 6.15 per cent for both the Simpanan Konvensional and for Simpanan Shariah for the year 2025.

EPF’s total payout of the dividends for 2025 is RM79.6 billion, namely RM67.1 billion for Simpanan Konvensional and RM 12.5 billion for Simpanan Shariah.

EPF CEO Ahmad Zulqarnain Onn made this announcement today here at Menara KWSP.

The crediting of EPF dividends will be completed tomorrow (March 1), and EPF members can check their accounts through i-Akaun or obtain statements from EPF’s Self-Service Terminals nationwide.

The EPF dividend rate of 6.15 per cent for 2025 is slightly lower than the 6.3 per cent dividend rate for 2024 for both Simpanan Konvensional and Simpanan Shariah.

In a media briefing on the EPF dividend rate for 2025, Zulqarnain noted that EPF had a lower return on its investments for equities, based on two main reasons: the performance of domestic equities, and also the strengthening ringgit against the US dollar which impact the value in ringgit of EPF’s income from US dollar assets.

MORE TO COME

MORE TO COME