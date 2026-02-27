JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 27 — A Ramadan bazaar trader here sparked public outrage online after allegedly selling leftover rice with chicken found to be infested with maggots to customers.

The incident came to light after a woman shared photos and details on Facebook, saying the food she bought for iftar at a village-area bazaar was already crawling with maggots.

She claimed to have confronted the trader and warned against reselling unsold food.

“People buy food to break fast with money, not leaves.

“If the chicken has been kept for several days, don’t sell it,” she posted on social media.

Johor Health Department director Dr Mohtar Pungut said authorities had launched an investigation into the bazaar and would take appropriate action, local media BH and Harian Metro reported today.

“We will send officers to inspect the bazaar,” he was quoted as saying.

A Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) spokesman said the trader was believed to have sold unsold food that had become contaminated, calling the incident disappointing.

According to the news outlets, MBJB’s health department had taken food samples for testing and noted that the bazaar involved about 100 traders, with no issues reported so far involving others.

“If the allegation is proven, action can be taken, including cancelling the trader’s business licence,” the unnamed official told BH.

Johor state executive in charge of health and environment Ling Tian Soon advised bazaar visitors to be wise when choosing food and urged traders to uphold hygiene and food safety standards.

He said one cleanliness-related complaint had been received so far and was being investigated under the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009, with possible penalties including fines or closure for up to 14 days for cleaning.