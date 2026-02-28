KOTA BHARU, Feb 28 — Pandan member of Parliament Rafizi Ramli has until today to explain his statement that he intends to contest in the 16th General Election (GE16) other than under a PKR ticket.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Fuziah Salleh said the party had issued a show-cause letter to Rafizi on Feb 23, granting him five days to respond.

“He said he would contest in GE16 but not under the PKR ticket. It may create the perception that he intends to leave the party.

“As such, the show-cause letter offers him the opportunity to clarify. We do not want to take action arbitrarily; it is best that we adhere to the party constitution,” she said after visiting the Rahmah MADANI Ramadan bazaar at Mydin Tunjong here today.

Fuziah said PKR does not want to make a hasty decision without first hearing an explanation from the former Economy Minister.

“On March 1, we will hold a Central Leadership Council meeting. As for the decision regarding Rafizi, we will see how it goes,” she said.

On Thursday, Rafizi confirmed receiving the show-cause letter from PKR on the grounds that he had allegedly declared his exit from the party. — Bernama