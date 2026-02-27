PUTRAJAYA, Ferb 27 — The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has affirmed it is taking allegations of an attempt to overthrow the government and disrupt national stability seriously.

It was responding to the police announcement earlier today.

“Any party found to be involved shall be held accountable under the law regardless of position or background,” it said in a press statement this evening.

The AGC emphasised that it will provide full legal guidance and prosecution support to investigators.

“Any decision regarding prosecution will be made independently and objectively, based on facts, evidence, and legal considerations,” it added.

The statement follows heightened political concerns in recent weeks over alleged threats to government stability and social order, which have drawn national attention.

Authorities have previously urged the public to remain calm and to allow law enforcement to carry out investigations without speculation or interference.