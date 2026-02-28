MELAKA, Feb 28 — Three teenagers died while another was seriously injured in an accident involving three motorcycles on Jalan Tambak Paya, in Melaka Tengah district, early this morning.

Melaka Tengah district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Christopher Patit said his department received information regarding the fatal incident involving the secondary school students at about 3.50am.

“Initial investigations found that three motorcycles, namely a Yamaha Y16 and two Yamaha 15ZRs, were involved in the incident. Two of them are believed to have been coming from the direction of Bukit Katil towards Tiang Dua while the other was coming from the opposite direction.

“Upon arriving at the scene of the incident at Jalan Tambak Paya, all three motorcycles are believed to have collided head-on in the middle of the road,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said that as a result of the collision, Muhammar Adiff Farihin Mohd Anuar, 15, Muhammad Azmi Abdul Rahimah and Nur Khairiah Mat Mazlin, who were each 16 years old, died at the scene due to serious injuries to the head, face and limbs.

Meanwhile, another motorcyclist, Muhammad Haziq Haikal Kassim, 18, suffered serious injuries to the head, legs and hands and is currently receiving treatment at the Red Zone of Melaka Hospital.

Christopher said the road was a straight stretch, with a dry surface as the weather was good even though it was dark with street lights.

The bodies of the three victims were sent to the Melaka Hospital Forensic Unit for a post-mortem, while all the motorcycles involved were detained for further examination at the Alor Gajah Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom).

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama