KANGAR, Feb 27 — A badminton coach was fined RM3,000 by the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to offering a RM55 cash bribe to a police corporal in May 2022.

Judge Datuk Nu’aman Mahmud Zuhudi ordered Lim Chon Shia, 45, to serve three months in jail if he fails to pay the fine. The accused subsequently paid the fine.

According to the charge, Lim gave the cash to the police officer as an inducement to refrain from taking legal action against him for driving without a valid licence.

The offence was committed at Jalan Guar Nangka, Arau, at about 10.45am on May 28, 2022. He was charged under Section 214 of the Penal Code.

The prosecution was conducted by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Atikah Ab Rashid and Perlis MACC prosecuting officer S. Sujatha, while the accused was represented by lawyer Mohd Hapiz Rajali, from the National Legal Aid Foundation. — Bernama