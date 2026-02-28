KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Twenty-six new trains for the Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit (LRT) line is expected to arrive by 2028, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said.

He said the acquisition is part of Prasarana’s strategy to stabilise the ageing Bombardier 818 Series train sets (818 train sets), including the early procurement of additional spare parts.

the acquisition also follows the addition of 27 Bombardier Innovia Metro 300 train sets under the Kuala Lumpur Additional Vehicle 27 (KLAV27) programme, he added.

“The final new KLAV27 train set began operations last year,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Meanwhile, Loke also advised Prasarana’s management to be more proactive in its maintenance strategy and information dissemination to ensure that issues involving the 818 train sets do not overshadow the improvements implemented over the past three years.

“I also stressed to the management that maintenance works are non-negotiable. Prasarana will undertake improvements to the programme for the 818 train sets as well as the contingency plan,” he said.

In Budget 2026, the government announced the replacement of 26 new trains for the LRT Kelana Jaya line at a cost of RM1 billion by Prasarana to enhance public transport services. — Bernama