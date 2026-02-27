KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — A prominent local family is said to be involved in engaging international public relations firms and media organisations in an alleged plot to topple the government and sabotage national stability.

The claims surfaced in a police report lodged in the capital at 10.29 am yesterday.

According to the report, the complainant alleged that discussions took place among a group planning to use at least five international media outlets to exert pressure on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

The alleged pressure was said to be linked to efforts to drop charges in investigations involving the agency.

The complainant further claimed that lobbyists in several countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States, were engaged to apply pressure on Malaysia.

The use of lobbyists was described as a professional strategy commonly employed to influence national policy and shape the direction of issues at the global level.

Earlier today, Inspector-General of Police Mohd Khalid Ismail said police were investigating allegations of a plot to topple the government and sabotage national stability involving a prominent local individual and international media agencies.

He said police received the report yesterday and that investigations are being conducted by the Classified Criminal Investigation Unit, Prosecution/Legal Division (D5) of the Criminal Investigation Department at Bukit Aman, in accordance with Section 124B of the Penal Code.

Mohd Khalid also urged the public to refrain from speculation while inquiries are completed, in the interest of upholding the principles of criminal justice. — Bernama