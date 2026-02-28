IPOH, Feb 28 — The rise of “youth retirement homes” such as the one in Gopeng may appear unconventional, but experts say it reflects a deeper generational shift unfolding across Malaysia.

As more young adults temporarily withdraw from work and urban pressures to recover from burnout – whether through structured retreats or informal breaks – counsellors and psychiatrists say they are redefining ambition, resilience and quality of life.

Rather than chasing traditional milestones, today’s youth are placing greater emphasis on mental well-being, autonomy and purpose – a recalibration shaped by economic uncertainty, rising living costs and constant social comparison.

Redefining success in a high-pressure generation

Dr Tesini M. Paramannantha Veloo, a psychiatrist at IMU University, said global workforce data indicates that well-being has emerged as a priority that increasingly rivals salary growth.

“Young adults are not rejecting ambition. They are questioning whether constant burnout should still be treated as a badge of honour,” she said.

One of the rooms available for participants in the so-called ‘youth retirement home’ programme at Heartfield Sanctuary in Gopeng, Perak. — Picture by John Bunyan

She added that coping styles for dealing with work stress and societal pressure have shifted significantly across generations.

“While older generations were socialised into endurance-based resilience – enduring stress quietly and suppressing emotional expression – Generation Z is more likely to speak openly about mental health, seek early support, and view psychological care as preventive rather than reactive,” she said.

As such, Dr Tesini said the rise of ‘youth retreat spaces’ must be understood within a broader developmental, psychological and social context shaping Generation Z.

She explained that Malaysia’s youth population, which largely overlaps with Generation Z, grew up in a hyperconnected and fast-moving environment marked by economic uncertainty, intense academic competition and rapid cultural change.

Retreat spaces as psychological adaptation

As a result, young adults today carry a heightened psychological load, as they are not only expected to succeed but to constantly adapt and remain relevant in a society that rarely slows down.

“Research in developmental psychology shows that adolescence and early adulthood are periods when identity formation and social belonging are neurologically heightened.

“Young adults are biologically more sensitive to social signals and collective behaviour, which amplifies psychological pressure in fast-evolving cultural environments,” she said.

Dr Tesini, who is also a consultant psychiatrist, said this helps explain why young people are more inclined to engage with social trends, as participation often functions as a means of identity construction and belonging rather than mere imitation.

She stressed that resilience should not be defined as stoicism, but as the ability to regulate stress, recover and adapt.

While young adults today demonstrate moderate resilience, she said they are particularly vulnerable to chronic overstimulation, rising living costs, uncertain employment pathways and delayed financial independence.

“These pressures create a persistent background of stress. National youth mental health surveys and international research consistently show Generation Z reporting the highest stress levels among living cohorts.

“Within this context, the emergence of youth retreat spaces, or so-called ‘youth retirement homes,’ becomes more understandable,” she said.

Wellness culture or structural warning sign?

Dr Tesini added that structured withdrawal from prolonged stress can be psychologically adaptive.

“Occupational psychology research shows that intentional recovery periods and psychological detachment can reduce burnout and restore cognitive functioning,” she said.

However, she cautioned that retreat culture also exists within a broader trend economy, where concepts such as “reset,” “detox,” and “slow living” are increasingly marketed as lifestyle identities.

“Youth behaviour often sits at the intersection of authentic psychological need and commercial storytelling. While many individuals experience genuine restoration, wellness itself has increasingly become a cultural trend,” she said.

From a psychiatric perspective, Dr Tesini said retreat participation should not be interpreted simply as avoidance.

When large numbers of young adults feel compelled to step away to regain equilibrium, she said it suggests that everyday life may be exceeding sustainable limits.

“Resilience cannot rely on temporary escape alone. It must be cultivated early through environments that teach emotional regulation, problem-solving skills, and adaptive decision-making,” she added.

She emphasised that resilience-building must extend beyond individuals to families, schools, workplaces and public policy, and that young people should also be equipped with the critical awareness to evaluate wellness trends thoughtfully.

“Healthy adaptation requires balance. Openness to new cultural practices that support well-being must be paired with the judgment to distinguish genuinely restorative choices from performative ones,” she said.

‘Soul-exhaustion’ and economic disillusionment

Meanwhile, Brian John Dorai, a senior lecturer at Wawasan Open University and a registered mental health counsellor, said the phenomenon reflects both exhaustion and conscious reprioritisation.

“Youths are struggling because modern life pressures are heavier – or at least perceived to be heavier – than in previous generations.

“They are choosing simpler lives to regain time ownership and peace of mind, which can positively support their well-being,” he said.

Brian described the trend as a form of “soul-exhaustion,” where young people realise that the traditional formula of education followed by stable employment no longer guarantees security, home ownership, or financial progress.

“When sustained effort fails to yield reward, disillusionment deepens – a process often intensified by social media portrayals of success,” he said.

He noted that short-term withdrawal can function as a healthy mental health “pit stop,” but warned that its widespread appeal signals deeper structural problems.

“If youths feel they need to ‘retire’ at 25 just to feel calm, that is a warning sign,” he said, adding that the issue lies less with individual motivation than with an increasingly pressure-filled environment marked by stagnant wages and rising living costs.

Brian stressed that retreat spaces offer long-term benefits only when they are used for reflection and behavioural change, rather than as a temporary refuge before returning to unhealthy work conditions.

He also pointed out that economic pressure remains the main driver.

“In cities, rent and food prices are rising while salaries remain stagnant, leaving many youths feeling they are working just to pay bills.

“When owning a home or starting a family feels unattainable, motivation to grind disappears. Traditional milestones such as owning a car, earning a million, or starting a family by 30 no longer appeal to many and can even increase anxiety and depression.

“These sanctuaries offer a cheaper way to live, making it financially possible to step away from work temporarily,” he said.

At a broader level, Brian said institutions must take the trend seriously.

“Employers need to address workload realities rather than rely on surface-level wellness initiatives, while policymakers must narrow the gap between cost of living and quality of life,” he said.

The common area at Heartfield Sanctuary in Gopeng, Perak, where participants can spend time during their stay. — Picture by John Bunyan

Looking ahead, Brian said the trend may signal a gradual shift away from hustle culture towards a more flexible, sabbatical-oriented workforce.

“Older generations may see this as giving up, but many youths see it as waking up — choosing mental health over unsustainable systems,” he said.

From trend to tangible refuge in Perak

The growing expert consensus is mirrored on the ground in Perak.

Heartfield Sanctuary owner Wong Kim Fah, 61, said the centre has received overwhelming public inquiries following a viral video that brought attention to the sanctuary and its services.

Wong, who is also a psychologist, said the centre in Gopeng began opening its doors last year to youths and working adults seeking a temporary break from work, family responsibilities and hectic lifestyles – an idea proposed by his son.

“The first batch under this programme began in December last year and involved 15 participants, which is currently the maximum capacity of the centre.

“Most participants came from outside Perak, including Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Pahang, and Johor, and stayed for a month,” he said.

He pointed out that participants are not “fully retired” from work or studies, but are typically on extended leave or in between job transitions.

With demand continuing to grow, Wong said the sanctuary is expanding and transitioning into a dedicated space for youths and working adults seeking structured respite from fast-paced urban life.

“Construction is already underway to build additional rooms to accommodate more participants, with completion expected by March next year,” he said.