A general view shows the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) logo displayed at the main entrance to its Bukit Aman headquarters in Kuala Lumpur on April 29, 2025. — Picture by Raymond Manuel
Malaysia  / 10 h ago

Government overthrow plot: Bukit Aman probes prominent local figure, foreign media

On-the-ground observations by ‘Malay Mail’ at several bazaars in the Klang Valley found that prices for staple dishes and beverages have crept up compared with previous years. — Picture by Firdaus Latif
Malaysia  / 13 h ago

One meal, one drink, RM30 later: Shoppers feel the squeeze at Ramadan bazaars

A person holds a SIM card in this undated illustrative photo. According to MCMC, when you want to replace your SIM card, you can only do it through your telco, and the telco will have to verify your identity through biometric authentication or MyDigital ID. — Freepik pic
Malaysia  / 13 h ago

Malaysians, here’s how you can prevent scammers from using your name for prepaid SIM cards

Judge Nurulhuda Nur’aini Mohamad Nor found evidence of possession, knowledge and trafficking, ordering the two accused to enter their defence in May. — Reuters pic
Malaysia  / 11 h ago

High Court clears the way for Lim Goh Tong’s grandson as RM1.6b estate battle heats up in Kuala Lumpur

You will not be allowed to use your prepaid SIM card to access the Internet, if the telco suspends your service due to false or inaccurate information from you. — Picture by Yusof Isa
Malaysia  / 8 h ago

Wrong SIM card details in Malaysia? You have 20 working days to fix it or lose your number forever

Commuters are pictured inside a Light Rail Transit (LRT) train in Kuala Lumpur on June 18, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara
Malaysia  / 11 h ago

Mounting frustration as Kelana Jaya LRT suffers serial breakdowns just days after double disruption

The late Tun Daim Zainuddin is pictured at the book launch of “The Colours of Inequality” at the International Islamic University of Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur on November 11, 2014. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa
Malaysia  / 5 h ago

Wanted: MACC seeks four children of late Daim for ongoing investigation

Local entertainer Caprice has filed a RM10 million defamation suit against former economy minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 5 h ago

Caprice files RM10m defamation suit against Rafizi Ramli

Muhammad Kerry Adrianto Riza, former vice director of Product Optimization at PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional and son of Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ Riza Chalid, was sentenced to 15 years in jail for the Pertamina corruption case on February 26, 2026 in Jakarta. — AFP pic
World  / 8 h ago

Indonesia’s US$17b Pertamina graft scandal: Son of Interpol-wanted oil tycoon gets 15 years

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail speaks to the press during a press conference regarding a recent police operation at Bukit Aman in Kuala Lumpur on February 27, 2026. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin
Malaysia  / 11 h ago

IGP: Three military trainers to face culpable homicide charges over Palapes cadet death

Malaysian Armed Forces trainers Major Mohd Azmi Abu Bakar (right), Warrant Officer Mohd Norbuang Ghani (centre), and Captain Muhammad Bahaudin Abd Rashid (left), are brought to the Sessions Court in Kota Tinggi on February 27, 2026. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 7 h ago

Palapes cadet death: Three military trainers claim trial to culpable homicide, bail slashed after emotional appeal

Former Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex today. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 4 h ago

‘It may defy logic, but it happened’: Witness stands by RM1m handover claim in Lim Guan Eng trial

Contractors are seen working to lay cables for the surveillance cameras at Taman Persekutuan Bukit Kiara in Kuala Lumpur. — DBKL pic
Malaysia  / 10 h ago

DBKL to install CCTVs at Bukit Kiara park following break-in of Teresa Kok’s car

The Ministry of Transport said the RM9.1 million penalty was imposed on KLIA aerotrain contractors following their failure to complete the project, covering a 91‑day delay period. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa
Malaysia  / 11 h ago

MAHB slaps RM9.1m fine on KLIA aerotrain contractors over 91-day delay

ahmi Zainol speaks to the press outside the Northeast district police station in George Town on April 9, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin
Malaysia  / 6 h ago

Penang PKR exco Fahmi Zainol pleads not guilty to voluntarily causing hurt to wife

