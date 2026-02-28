KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Police are investigating a failed snatch theft attempt in Bukit Beruntung where a woman’s necklace was torn off but fell to the ground, leaving her unharmed.

Hulu Selangor District Police Chief SUPT Ibrahim Bin Husin said in a statement the district police headquarters received a report regarding the incident at approximately 9pm last night.

According to the report, the victim, a local woman, was sitting in front of a grocery store while speaking on the phone when a male suspect approached from behind and grabbed the necklace she was wearing.

“The suspect, whose ethnicity is unknown, was wearing a helmet and a black jacket. He pulled on a yellow chain with three gold-coloured pendants that the woman was wearing around her neck, causing it to break and fall to the floor,” SUPT Ibrahim said in a statement.

The suspect then fled towards an unknown direction on a black Yamaha Y15ZR motorcycle ridden by another suspect. The motorcycle’s registration number is unknown.

The victim did not suffer any loss or injuries as a result of the incident.

Police are now actively conducting efforts to track down and arrest the suspects. Members of the public with any information are urged to come forward and assist police investigations by contacting the Hulu Selangor district police headquarters at 03-60651021 or any nearby police station.