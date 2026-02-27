KULAI, Feb 27 — The Kulai District Health Office has ordered the temporary closure of seven nearby schools in the district following the fire at a warehouse in the Sengkang Industrial Area in Senai here since Tuesday.

Johor Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin said the closure affected more than 6,000 students, who will follow online learning via the Home-based Teaching and Learning (PdPR).

“As of yesterday, the seven schools have been ordered to temporarily close until the authorities announce their reopening.

“During this closure period, schools are asked to implement PdPR according to the guidelines that have been set,” he said in a statement today.

The affected schools were SJKC Sengkang with 153 students and 16 teachers; SJKC Kulai Besar (1,345 students, 71 teachers); SK Taman Kota Kulai (1,191 students, 77 teachers); SK Taman Kota Kulai 2 (1,210 students, 82 teachers); SMK Taman Kota Kulai (1,020 students, 71 teachers); SMK Taman Putri (1,128 students, 91 teachers) and Sekolah Agama Taman Kota Kulai.

Aznan pointed out that all parties must comply with instructions and advice from the Kulai District Health Office and related agencies.

He said the priority at such a time is the safety of the students and teachers involved.

“The Johor government through the state education department will continue to work closely with Kulai District Health Office and related agencies to monitor the situation from time-to-time.

“This is in addition to ensuring that the well-being of school children continues to be given due attention,” he said, adding that any new developments will be announced through official channels.

Earlier, it was reported that the warehouse fire has been successfully extinguished after four days of round-the-clock operations.

The Johor Fire and Rescue Department said the fire was extinguished by 1.30pm after the operation entered its fourth day today.

The warehouse fire, covering an area of over 13,000 square metres, had caused severe air pollution in the vicinity.