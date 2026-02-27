KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Civil servants in Selangor can expect to be paid their salaries a week earlier this year.

The move by the state government to bring the salary date forward from March 16 to March 13 aims to enable some 72,850 employees to better prepare for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“The decision was made to give all civil servants enough time to make preparations for their families and loved ones a week before Raya,” Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said in his speech during a Ramadan get-together with employees this evening.

The state is also providing a special Aidilfitri incentive worth a total of RM66.25 million.

The incentive includes one month’s minimum salary of RM1,000 for all state civil servants.

Community leaders such as villager community leaders, liaison officers, Indian community heads, women supervisors, and youth activists will receive a minimum allowance of RM500 each.

Mosque personnel and Islamic religious teachers will also receive RM500 under the scheme.

Federal civil servants serving in Selangor, such as police, military, firefighters, teachers, and nurses earning RM3,000 or below, the state is extending an Aidilfitri payment of RM300 to 50,000 personnel.

The disbursement is scheduled to start from March 19.

Detailed guidelines for applications from federal departments will be issued next Monday by the Human Resource Development Division under the State Secretary’s office.

Amirudin said the incentive is part of the state government’s commitment to reward performance and motivate continued service excellence.

He also said the initiative extends to registered journalists in Selangor through the Pertubuhan Wartawan & Jurugambar Selangor who will receive RM500 to RM1,000 ahead of Aidilfitri.

The state government will channel the payments via the Menteri Besar’s office in collaboration with Yayasan MBI.

The announcement reflects the state’s effort to ease the festive preparations for civil servants while reinforcing commitment to service delivery for the public.