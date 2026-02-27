KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) will pay a dividend of RM20 billion to the government in 2026, guided by its affordability, said its president and group chief executive officer, Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz.

“The board has just approved it, and that is something that we can contend with, having evaluated more of our growth and reinvestment needs, also servicing borrowings and ensuring that there’s enough proportion for in-shops,” he told reporters during the Petronas Group financial results for the financial year of 2025 announcement here today.

For FY2025, Petronas’s board has approved a dividend payment of RM32 billion on the back of capital expenditure (capex) of RM41.6 billion.

“For capex, the guidance that we have over the next five years is on average RM45 billion to RM50 billion, depending on the phasing of projects as they come along,” he said. — Bernama