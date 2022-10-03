A damaged car is pictured following a riot after the league BRI Liga 1 football match between Arema vs Persebaya at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, East Java province, Indonesia, October 2, 2022, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. — Antara Foto/Ari Bowo Sucipto/Reuters pic
Monday, 03 Oct 2022 12:31 PM MYT
JAKARTA, Oct 3 — Indonesia will establish an independent fact-finding team to investigate a deadly football stampede in a stadium in East Java and help find the perpetrators behind the disaster, chief security minister Mahfud MD told a news conference today. — Reuters