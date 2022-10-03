An officer walks as a damaged police vehicle is seen inside the Kanjuruhan Stadium where a riot and stampede took place following a football match between Arema and Persebaya, in Malang October 2, 2022. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Malaysia is ready to extend any form of assistance, if required by the government of the Republic of Indonesia, particularly their Ministry of Youth and Sports following the football riot incident last Saturday.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said Indonesia is not just a neighbouring country but both nations are allies that belong to the same kinship and will always be together in times of trouble.

“May this incident serve as a reminder and lesson for all parties and we do not wish to see a repeat of such tragedy happening in Indonesia, Malaysia or other countries around the world.

“Sports is about fostering the spirit of togetherness and unity not only among athletes but also in all of us. Let us all always have a high spirit of sportsmanship for the common good,” he said in a statement here today.

A total of 125 people, including two policemen, were reported killed in a riot incident after the Indonesian Premier League match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya ended at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang.

Ahmad Faizal also conveyed his condolences to family members of the victims who died in the incident and prayed for healing and full recovery of those injured. — Reuters