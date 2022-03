This file photo taken on March 24, 2022 shows rescue workers combing through the site of where China Eastern flight MU5375 crashed on March 21, near Wuzhou in southwestern China’s Guangxi province. The second black box has been recovered from a crashed China Eastern passenger plane, state media reported on March 27, 2022. — AFP pic

BEIJING, March 27 — The second black box has been recovered from a crashed China Eastern passenger plane, state media reported today.

“The second black box from China Eastern flight MU5735 was recovered on March 27,” Xinhua news agency reported. The plane was flying between the cities of Kunming and Guangzhou on Monday when it crashed into a mountainside with 132 people on board, all of whom were killed. — AFP