TAIPEI, Dec 18 — Taiwan’s defence ministry said today the US government has initiated the congressional notification procedure for US$11.1 billion (RM45.4 billion) in arms sales to Taiwan, in a show of support for Taipei which is under increasing military pressure from China.

The proposed arms sale covers eight items, including HIMARS rocket systems, howitzers, anti-tank missiles, drones and parts for other equipment, the ministry said in a statement.

“The United States continues to assist Taiwan in maintaining sufficient self‑defence capabilities and in rapidly building strong deterrent power and leveraging asymmetric warfare advantages, which form the foundation for maintaining regional peace and stability,” it added.

Pushed by the United States, Taiwan has been working to transform its armed forces to be able to wage “asymmetric warfare”, using mobile, smaller and often cheaper weapons which still pack a targeted punch, like drones.

Washington has formal diplomatic ties with Beijing, but maintains unofficial ties with Taiwan and is the island’s most important arms supplier. The US is bound by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, though such arms sales are a persistent source of friction with China.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China views Taiwan as its own territory, a position the government in Taipei rejects. — Reuters