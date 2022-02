File photo of passersby wearing protective masks stroll through Kabukicho entertainment district during the Covid-19 pandemic in Tokyo April 6, 2021. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Feb 5 ― Japan hit a record single-day number of Covid-19 cases today, public broadcaster NHK said, as the Omicron variant continued to spread.

The country’s daily virus cases exceeded 100,000 cases, marking a fresh high, NHK reported.

Most regions in Japan are now under infection control measures to try to blunt the spread of Omicron that has exploded among a population where less than 5 per cent have received vaccine booster shots. ― Reuters