Climate activists block access to busy UK port Dover

LONDON, Sept 24 — Dozens of climate protesters in Britain today blocked access to the port of Dover, the busiest ferry hub in Europe, demanding the government step up action insulating homes.

The civil disobedience demonstration is the latest by Insulate Britain, whose activists have repeatedly blocked traffic on London’s busy M25 orbital motorway.

Around 40 people blocked the approaches to the eastern and western docks at Dover, in southeast England. The port handles around 17 per cent of Britain’s goods trade.

Traffic was brought to a standstill, but officials said the port itself remained open.

“Protesters are currently blocking the entrance to the port,” the Port of Dover said.

“Please allow extra time for your journey and check with your ferry operator for updates. The port remains open.”

Police confirmed they were “dealing with protest activity” and had made 17 arrests, while “working with partner agencies to minimise delays”.

Insulate Britain apologised for the disruption but said it was “the only way to keep the issue of insulation on the agenda”.

“We are blocking Dover this morning to highlight that fuel poverty is killing people in Dover and across the UK,” a spokesperson said.

“We must tell the truth about the urgent horror of the Climate Emergency. Change at the necessary speed and scale requires economic disruption. We wish it wasn’t true, but it is.”

Mirroring the disruptive tactics adopted by the global Extinction Rebellion grouping in recent years, Insulate Britain has blocked motorway traffic five times since mid-September.

On Wednesday, the government won a court injunction over the M25 protests, meaning activists could be imprisoned if they block Britain’s busiest motorway.

Political leaders including interior minister Priti Patel and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps have decried their tactics, warning they risk lives.

The protests come as Britain prepares to host the UN climate change conference COP26 in Glasgow in November, with hopes of firmer commitments to prevent runaway global warming. — AFP