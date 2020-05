A man walks past the almost deserted Grand Palace which usually is crowded with tourists in Bangkok, Thailand March 30, 2020. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, May 29 — Thailand confirmed 11 new coronavirus cases today and no new deaths, taking the number of infections to 3,076.

The new cases were all patients who had arrived from Kuwait and were in quarantine, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

The coronavirus has killed 57 people in Thailand since it was first detected in January. — Reuters