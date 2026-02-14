MUNICH, Feb 14 — US Secretary of State Marco Rubio sought to reassure a nervous Europe today, saying that Washington wanted to “revitalise” the transatlantic alliance so that a strong Europe could help the US on its mission of global “renewal”.

Washington’s top diplomat struck a markedly reassuring tone as he addressed a security conference in Munich after months of turmoil in US-European relations sparked by US President Donald Trump’s vows to seize Greenland and his often derisive remarks about Washington’s allies.

“We do not seek to separate, but to revitalise an old friendship and renew the greatest civilisation in human history,” Rubio said. “What we want is a reinvigorated alliance.”

“We want Europe to be strong. We believe that Europe must survive,” Rubio said, adding that the continent and the US “belong together.”

The United States will be “driven by a vision of a future as proud, as sovereign, and as vital as our civilisation’s past,” he said.

“And while we are prepared, if necessary, to do this alone, it is our preference and it is our hope to do this together with you, our friends here in Europe,” he said.

Rubio’s speech marked a sharp contrast to that of US Vice President JD Vance a year ago, when he used the same stage to attack European policies on immigration and free speech, shocking European allies.

Rubio reiterated the Trump administration’s stance that immigration is “destabilising societies” but otherwise largely avoided the MAGA flashpoint and culture war issues that, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said yesterday, had deepened a “rift” between US and Europe.

Bruised by Trump’s designs on Greenland and his often hostile comments about America’s traditional allies, European leaders who have gathered at the Munich Security Conference have pledged to shoulder more of the burden of shared Nato defences.

Key leaders have pushed the message that this is essential for Europe to counter a hostile Russia, with Nato chief Mark Rutte saying that “a strong Europe in a strong Nato means that the transatlantic bond will be stronger than ever”.

French President Emmanuel Macron told the gathering yesterday that “this is the right time for a strong Europe,” that would be “clear in the support of Ukraine” and “building its own architecture of security”.

“This Europe will be a good ally and partner for the United States of America,” he said.

British leader Keir Starmer was expected to tell the conference that Europe is “a sleeping giant” and must rely less on the United States for its defence.

The Trump administration’s new National Security Strategy similarly launched an unprecedented attack against Europeans, charging that the continent is threatened with “civilisational decline”.

Ties plunged further last month when Trump stepped up threats to annex Greenland, an autonomous territory of Nato member Denmark, forcing European nations to stand firm in protest.

Ukraine war in focus

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz yesterday had appealed to Washington to Washington: “Let’s repair and revive transatlantic trust together.”

The high-powered Munich meeting of government leaders, diplomats, defence and intelligence chiefs comes shortly before Russia’s full-scale war on Ukraine is set to enter its fifth gruelling year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has been in Munich since yesterday and meeting multiple allies, was expected to address the meeting today. No Russian officials have been invited.

At the White House yesterday, Trump urged him to “get moving” to end the war. “Russia wants to make a deal... He has to move,” the US leader said.

“We don’t know if the Russians are serious about ending the war,” Rubio said in his speech today.

A German government source said Merz and Rubio met at the conference yesterday and discussed “Ukraine, the status of negotiations with Russia and further support for the country, particularly in terms of military aid”.

They also discussed Europe’s role in Nato and “Rubio praised Germany’s steps to strengthen the alliance”, the source added.

Macron said a new framework was needed to deal with “an aggressive Russia” once the fighting in Ukraine ends.

Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky said he feared “a new cold war” between Europe and Russia in the coming decade, making reopening dialogue with Moscow essential.

“If it makes sense to talk, we are willing to talk,” said Merz, but he also charged that “Russia is not yet willing to talk seriously”. — AFP