LAHAD DATU, Feb 14 — Ongoing threats such as militant activities, piracy, firearms smuggling and other cross-border crimes, particularly in Sabah waters, continue to challenge the nation’s sovereignty and security, necessitating a heightened state of readiness by the police.

In this regard, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said intensive and specialised training programmes have been implemented to strengthen integrated combat capabilities involving both land and sea elements.

“Today, 43 security personnel completed the Basic Sea Combat Course Series 1/2026. The 35-day course, which began on Jan 11, provided comprehensive exposure to maritime operational skills, including combat boat handling, tactical manoeuvres, patrol techniques, marine navigation and the use of firearms at sea.

“This is not merely routine training, but a strategic and critical initiative by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to reinforce operational preparedness in safeguarding the country’s waters, particularly in coastal areas and Sabah waters that face multifaceted security threats,” he said at the closing ceremony of the course here today.

Mohd Khalid said the training module was specifically designed to enhance understanding of the amphibious battlefield environment while strengthening personnel competency in operating combat boats and coordinating integrated land-sea operations.

He added that emphasis was placed on a hybrid learning approach combining theoretical instruction, practical exercises and final field training in the waters off Lahad Datu and Semporna, ensuring that participants are able to apply their skills effectively in real-world operational scenarios aligned with current security challenges.

He expressed hope that the knowledge and expertise gained would be fully utilised by the personnel in their respective units to ensure that the nation’s security and sovereignty remain well protected. — Bernama