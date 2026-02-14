MUNICH, Feb 14 — Beijing’s top diplomat Wang Yi warned the United States today against “plotting” on Taiwan, saying it could lead to a “confrontation” with China.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Foreign Minister Wang said that in the future, the United States could adopt a China policy that involves “instigating and plotting to split China through Taiwan, crossing China’s red line”.

“This could very likely lead to a confrontation between China and the United States,” he said.

He added that he hoped Washington would pursue a “positive and pragmatic” approach, “but we are also prepared to deal with various risks”.

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory and has not ruled out the use of force to bring it under its control.

The United States has long been the democratic island’s most important backer and biggest arms provider, and Taiwan would be heavily reliant on US support in a potential conflict with China.

During his Saturday comments, Wang also weighed in on Beijing’s current relationship with Tokyo, which has been under heavy strain since Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi took office in October.

“The Japanese people should no longer allow themselves to be manipulated or deceived by those far-right forces, or by those who seek to revive militarism,” Wang said.

“All peace-loving countries should send a clear warning to Japan: if it chooses to walk back on this path, it will only be heading toward self-destruction.” — AFP