KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reminded all ministries and implementing agencies to ensure development projects under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) are carried out promptly and completed ahead of schedule.

He said that project scopes involving excessively large allocations must be reviewed and reassessed by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economy, as well as ministries acting as project owners, to enable better implementation methods.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said cost savings from these projects could be channelled to more urgent projects, especially in the health and education sectors.

“I also stressed that the Federal Government and state governments must plan better and think more strategically about using suitable methods to resolve problems in development projects under the 13MP.

“For example, ensuring that infrastructure facilities can be used by the end of this year instead of having to wait four more years for classroom needs or additional classrooms,” he posted on Facebook.

Anwar said he emphasised this during the development briefing for the Kinta district in Perak, which was also attended by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and state executive councillors, in conjunction with his working visit to Tambun today.

The briefing covered various issues involving state interests, as well as the performance of the 13MP in the Kinta district, the people’s well-being report, the Madani Adopted School and Adopted Village programmes, the Perak government’s development initiatives, the security status in Kinta, stall development projects in Kinta, as well as issues and development proposals in the district.

Anwar said he was also grateful that the district had no “sick” projects.

The Prime Minister also wants the information delivery strategy to be improved so that the government’s success in carrying out projects for the people can be delivered more effectively.

“We have tried our best to implement projects for the people, with many achievements that we are proud of in various sectors, such as health, education, security and agriculture.

“However, many still do not know or have not been informed of the existence of these infrastructure facilities, which involve large allocations, covering many sectors and areas,” he said.

As such, Anwar hopes all ministries and agencies, including the Communications Ministry, will ensure that improvements are made and that the delivery of government services to the people can be publicised more widely and effectively. — Bernama