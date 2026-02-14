India cabinet approves RM70.3b in infrastructure, urban, startup projects, minister says
Saturday, 14 Feb 2026 5:20 PM MYT
NEW DELHI, Feb 14 — India’s cabinet has approved projects worth about 1.6 trillion rupees (RM70.3 billion) for infrastructure, urban development and startups, Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said today. — Reuters