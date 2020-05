People wear protective masks as they cross a street following the Covid-19 outbreak in Beijing, China May 28, 2020. — Reuters pic

SHANGHAI, May 29 — China reported no new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland as of the end of May 28, down from two a day earlier, the country's health authority said today.

The National Health Commission also confirmed five new asymptomatic coronavirus cases on May 28, down from 23 a day earlier. — Reuters