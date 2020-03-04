At a glance: Super Tuesday states and delegate counts

Senator Bernie Sanders (left) shakes hands with former Vice President Joe Biden after the Democratic 2020 presidential debate in Charleston, South Carolina February 25, 2020. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, March 4 — Former Vice President Joe Biden won at least eight large states on Super Tuesday but his main rival Bernie Sanders is on pace to pick up four, including California, the biggest prize of the night.

With partial results in from all 14 Super Tuesday states and one US territory, Biden was forecast to win at least 247 delegates, with Bernie Sanders getting at least 179, Elizabeth Warren nine, Michael Bloomberg eight, and Tulsi Gabbard one.

Here is a quick look at what is happening on the ground after the 14 states and one US territory voted to choose a Democratic challenger to President Donald Trump in November.

California

Delegate count: 415

Media reports projected Sanders would win the state. Sanders will win at least 48 delegates.

California was one of the most closely watched states because of its 415 delegates. Sanders was hoping to drive up big margins and amass an unsurmountable lead in delegates, while Biden was hoping to remain close enough to prevent a blowout.

The polls closed at 11pm EST (0400 GMT today) but voters who were in line were still allowed to vote.

Texas

Delegate count: 228

Media organisations projected Biden to win Texas.

With about 90 per cent of precincts reporting, Biden led with 33 per cent over Sanders with 29 per cent. Both men will win at least 20 delegates.

Sanders had been heavily favored to win in Texas but Biden invested heavily in the state and was banking on a late surge. Former New York Mayor Bloomberg had massive spending in the state and appeared to be taking a share of the moderate vote, and with more than half the precincts reporting was in third with 16 per cent of the vote.

The polls closed at 8pm EST (0100 GMT today).

North Carolina

Delegate count: 110

Biden won and will secure at least 35 delegates. Sanders will win at least 15 delegates.

Biden's victory was fuelled at least in part by his overwhelming advantage among black voters.

The polls closed at 7.30pm EST (0030 GMT today).

Virginia

Delegate count: 99

Biden easily won Virginia and secured at least 49 delegates. Sanders will win at least 19 delegates. Warren will take at least one delegate.

The state has been trending more liberal in recent elections. Bloomberg invested heavily there, flooding television with advertisements. But Biden benefited from voters who decided who to back in the last few days.

The polls closed at 7pm EST (0000 GMT).

Massachusetts

Delegate count: 91

Biden won and is projected to secure at least 22 delegates, Sanders 16, and Warren eight.

Warren had once been considered the favourite in the state she represents in the US Senate. Sanders was considered her biggest threat. But Biden's surprise victory — after spending no money there nor deploying any staff — solidified his big night.

The polls closed at 8pm EST (0100 GMT today).

Minnesota

Delegate count: 75

Biden won and will pick up at least 17 delegates with Sanders winning at least nine.

Senator Amy Klobuchar had been favoured to win her home state of Minnesota. But on Monday, she ended her campaign and threw her support behind Biden.

The polls closed at 9pm EST (0200 GMT today).

Colorado

Delegate count: 67

Sanders won and will pick up at least 11 delegates with Bloomberg getting at least three and Biden at least three.

After Biden outperformed him in the South, Sanders is hoping states like Colorado will fuel a Super Tuesday advantage.

The polls closed at 9pm EST (0200 GMT).

Tennessee

Delegate count: 64

Biden won and will secure at least 18 delegates, while Sanders is in second place will win at least 8 delegates.

With no opinion polls assessing the Democratic primary in the state, campaigns were banking on trying to capture a surprise win there. Bloomberg invested heavily in time and resources, while Biden hoped his support among African Americans would carry him to victory.

The polls closed at 9pm EST (0200 GMT today).

Alabama

Delegate count: 52

Biden won easily and will secure at least 17 delegates. Sanders will win at least 3 delegates.

Biden continued his Deep South wins in Alabama. His advantage among black voters, who make up much of the state's Democratic electorate, propelled him to the victory.

The polls closed at 8pm EST (0100 GMT today).

Oklahoma

Delegate count: 37

Biden won and will get at least 10 delegates with Sanders getting at least five.

Oklahoma is Warren's birthplace but early results found her well behind.

The polls closed at 8pm EST (0100 GMT today).

Arkansas

Delegate count: 31

Biden won the state and will secure at least seven delegates. Sanders will win at least four delegates.

Bloomberg made one of his first campaign appearances in Arkansas and picked up endorsements from elected officials there, but appears likely to finish in third place behind Biden and Sanders.

The polls closed at 8.30pm EST (0130 GMT today).

Utah

Delegate count: 29

Sanders was projected to win the state and secure at least 3 delegates.

The western state has traditionally been conservative, but liberal pockets in places like Salt Lake City and Park City could prove beneficial to Sanders. Two opinion polls conducted earlier this year found him with a lead.

The polls closed at 10pm EST (0300 GMT today).

Maine

Delegate count: 24

After polls closed, the state was too close to call, with Biden and Sanders running neck-and-neck and Warren in third place. Both Biden and Sanders will win at least four Maine delegates.

Sanders, who is well known to Maine voters as a senator for nearby Vermont, had been the favourite going into Super Tuesday.

The polls closed at 8pm EST (0100 GMT today).

Vermont

Delegate count: 16

Sanders is projected to win Vermont and secure at least 8 delegates. Reinforcing his Super Tuesday strength, Biden will win at least four delegates. Sanders has been elected by the voters of Vermont to represent them in Congress for decades and was expected to win easily there.

The polls closed at 7pm EST (0000 GMT).

American Samoa

Delegate count: 6

Bloomberg won American Samoa and will secure at least four delegates. US Representative Tulsi Gabbard won a single delegate, her first in the primary contest.

The US Pacific Ocean territory held a single caucus to allocate its delegates.

The caucus concluded by 7pm EST (0000 GMT).

Democrats abroad

Delegate count: 13

This new contest allows Democrats living abroad, many of them who relocated permanently or work for the State Department, to have a voice in the nominating contest.

Voting began on Tuesday and will continue for a week. —Reuters