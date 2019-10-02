272 boxes of Acuvue contact lenses recalled in Singapore over foreign ‘particles’

Six lots of 1-Day Acuvue Moist contact lenses for astigmatism have been voluntarily recalled.—Picture courtesy of Acuvue via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Oct 2 — Some Acuvue daily disposable contact lenses have been taken off the shelves here after foreign particles were found on the product in other countries.

Six lots of 1-Day Acuvue Moist contact lenses for astigmatism — a total of 272 boxes — were voluntarily recalled here, Johnson & Johnson Vision said in a statement on Monday.

No adverse incidents associated with the lenses have been reported in Singapore, the company added.

Last Thursday, Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency urged customers to check their contact lenses after foreign particles were reportedly found on some lenses or in the lenses’ blister solution. These particles could cause redness, discomfort or damage to the surface of the eye, the agency said.

Customers here can check the lot number printed on the contact lens box or foil packaging to determine if it has been affected by the recall.

The six affected lots are: 3957490101, 3957490112, 3957500104, 3957500111, 3957500112 and 3957510102.

Customers who have bought the recalled items should stop using the lenses immediately and return the product, Johnson & Johson Vision said. — TODAY