NOVEMBER 28 — The writing is clear on the wall. Our linear “take-make-waste” economy is hitting its planetary limits. Climate catastrophe demands decarbonisation, while rampant consumption devours finite resources at an unsustainable pace.

Enter the circular economy: a shift towards systems designed for regeneration, keeping resources in productive loops for as long as possible.

It promises resilience, reduced emissions, and resource security.

Realising this vision demands a technological revolution, fuelled by unprecedented investment in research and development (R&D). Without it, the circular transition will stall, or even fail.

Much of the current discourse around circularity focuses on end-of-life – recycling better, managing waste.

This is necessary, but woefully insufficient.

True circularity starts at the drawing board and permeates every stage of a product’s life.

This is where technology becomes the indispensable enabler: We need materials science breakthroughs creating polymers that unzip on command, composites easily separable, and electronics designed for effortless repair and upgrade.

R&D must pioneer new biomaterials, self-healing substances, and modular architectures that defy obsolescence.

Imagine a smartphone where every component snaps out for replacement or recycling – that requires fundamental material and design innovation.

Current recycling rates for complex products like batteries, and e-waste are dismal.

We need R&D into highly efficient, low-energy processes: advanced sorting using AI and robotics, novel chemical recycling techniques to break down plastics into virgin-quality feedstock, and bio-hydrometallurgy for recovering critical minerals from electronic waste.

Concepts like “Product-as-a-Service” (PaaS) and robust Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) schemes rely on sophisticated tracking.

This demands the Internet of Things (IoT) for real-time product monitoring, blockchain for transparent material provenance, and AI for predictive maintenance and optimising product lifespans and return logistics.

Technology transforms ownership models from liability into opportunity.

Creating networks where one industry’s waste becomes another’s feedstock requires sophisticated matching platforms, real-time material flow analytics, and process innovations to adapt waste streams into usable inputs.

R&D can develop the tools and processes to make this complex web efficient and widespread. Moving beyond fossil-based materials necessitates R&D into next-generation bioplastics, sustainable chemical feedstocks from biomass, and efficient nutrient recovery systems for agriculture.

This bridges circularity with decarbonisation. The potential is immense, but the current level of investment in circular economy R&D is dangerously inadequate.

Private companies, often focused on quarterly returns, underinvest in the fundamental, long-horizon research needed.

Public funding is frequently fragmented, short-term, and insufficiently targeted towards the specific technological hurdles of circularity.

Venture capital flows towards scalable apps, not always towards the hard tech of material science or advanced recycling infrastructure.

Early-stage R&D is inherently risky. Public and collaborative funding absorbs this risk, allowing breakthrough technologies to reach a stage where private investment becomes viable.

Solving complex material separation or creating truly biodegradable yet durable materials requires deep scientific understanding, built through sustained research. R&D informs the development of standards for recycled content, design protocols, and the digital infrastructure needed for tracking and verification – the bedrock of scalable circular systems.

Nations leading in circular tech will dominate the industries of the future. Falling behind in this R&D race is an economic as well as an environmental failure.

Governments must significantly increase dedicated funding streams for circular economy R&D, treating it with the same strategic urgency as defence or health research.

Long-term grants, mission-oriented programmes (e.g., “Plastic-Free Oceans by 2040”), and tax incentives are essential.

Competitors must collaborate on pre-competitive R&D for shared challenges (e.g., battery recycling tech, standardised material identifiers). Pooling resources accelerates progress.

Academia must be empowered and incentivized to focus research on circular solutions, fostering cross-disciplinary teams (materials science, engineering, chemistry, AI, business, policy).

Investors need to develop the appetite and expertise to fund the longer development cycles of physical circular technologies, recognising their transformative potential.

Regulations like stringent EPR, bans on hard-to-recycle materials, and mandates for recycled content create market demand, pulling innovation and making R&D investments more attractive.

The circular economy isn’t a niche environmental aspiration; it’s the blueprint for a viable, prosperous future on a finite planet. However, this transition is fundamentally a technological challenge.

We cannot simply wish away material complexity or logistics inefficiencies. Without a massive, sustained, and collaborative surge in R&D investment – targeting the hard problems of design, recovery, tracking, and new materials – the circular economy will remain an elegant theory, not a practical reality.

The cost of inaction isn’t just missed opportunities; it’s continued resource depletion, accelerating climate change, and economic fragility.

Investing in circular R&D isn’t an expense; it’s the down payment on our collective survival and future prosperity. The time for incrementalism is over; we need nothing short of an R&D revolution to build the circular world we desperately need. The technology won’t invent itself.

* Prof Datuk Dr Ahmad Ibrahim is affiliated with the Tan Sri Omar Centre for STI Policy Studies at UCSI University and is an Adjunct Professor at the Ungku Aziz Centre for Development Studies, Universiti Malaya. He can be reached at [email protected].

