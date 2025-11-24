NOVEMBER 24 — On October 9, the Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) M. Kulasegaran informed the Dewan Rakyat that the government had agreed in principle to several policy measures aimed at improving the structure of the Legal Profession Qualifying Board (LPQB), including transforming it into a body corporate.

According to Kulasegaran, the policy decisions had been approved by the Cabinet on August 1 and are intended at enhancing the LPQB’s accountability.

The LPQB membership would be expanded to make it more inclusive, with greater representation from various stakeholders in the legal profession, including the Malaysian Bar, academic staff from private higher learning institutions’ law faculties, and legal practitioners from Sabah and Sarawak.

“It is hoped that with these enhancements, the Qualifying Board will become more effective and efficient in carrying out its functions relating to admission qualifications into the legal profession,” the deputy minister said during question time in the Dewan Rakyat.

He was responding to a question from S. Kesavan (PH–Sungai Siput), who wanted to know what actions were being taken by the government to reform and improve the LPQB, which, among others, had allegedly failed to perform its statutory responsibilities under the Legal Profession Act 1976 (Act 166) (LPA) since 1985.

On November 17, Kulasegaran duly introduced the Legal Profession (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill 2025 (No. 37/2025) in the Dewan Rakyat for its first reading. The Bill seeks to amend the Legal Profession Act 1976 (Act 166) (LPA).

Clause 3 of the Bill seeks to substitute Section 7 of LPA to provide for the membership of the Legal Profession Qualifying Board (LPQB). The proposed membership of the LPQB is as follows:

(a) the Attorney General who shall be the Chairman;

(b) the Chairman of the Bar Council who shall be the Deputy Chairman;

(c) a Judge nominated by the Chief Justice;

(d) the Director General of the Legal Affairs Division of the Prime Minister’s Department;

(e) the Chief Registrar;

(f) a member of the Malaysian Bar nominated by the Bar Council and appointed by the Minister;

(g) a full-time member of the academic staff of a Faculty of Law nominated by the Minister charged with the responsibility for higher education and appointed by the Minister;

(h) a full-time member of the academic staff of a faculty of law of a private higher educational institution approved and registered under the Private Higher Educational Institutions Act 1996 [Act 555] nominated by the Minister charged with the responsibility for higher education and appointed by the Minister;

(i) a member who is an advocate and solicitor of the High Court of Sabah and Sarawak and practicing law in the State of Sabah nominated by the Sabah Law Society and appointed by the Minister;

(j) a member who is an advocate and solicitor of the High Court of Sabah and Sarawak and practicing law in the State of Sarawak nominated by the Advocates Association of Sarawak and appointed by the Minister; and

(k) three other members appointed by the Minister.

The above will mean that eight out of 13 members will be appointed by the minister. That, in my humble view, is an overreach of the executive over the LPQB.

The overreach will be further cemented by Clause 4 of the Bill, which seeks to introduce new Sections 7A, 7B and 7C into the LPA. Just look at the proposed new section 7A(1) which empowers the minister to revoke the appointment of members “without assigning any reason”.

Meanwhile, the new Section 7C allows the minister to approve “allowances and other benefits” to be paid to the members.

It is therefore not surprising that the Malaysian Bar, through its vice president, Anand Raj, has raised concerns over the Bill.

According to Anand, while the Malaysian Bar welcomes amendments that strengthen governance and transparency, it vehemently opposes other proposed amendments that would allow for political or executive appointment, influence and interference in the composition of the LPQB.

I couldn’t agree more.

And Anand couldn’t have done better either when he cited the statement of the Hon Dr Lloyd Barnett, the former President of the Organisation of Commonwealth Caribbean Bar Associations almost 40 years ago:

“[A] legal profession which is controlled or manipulated or intimidated by politicians cannot effectively carry out its duty of sustaining the independence of the administration of justice. As a corollary, despotic government usually commences with the suppression of the legal profession.” (See “The Independence of Judges and Lawyers in the Commonwealth Caribbean: Report of a Seminar” held in Tobago from 12 to 13 September 1988)

Concerns over the executive’s overreach must be addressed.

