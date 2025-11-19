NOVEMBER 19 — Urban planning has long been associated with buildings, roads, and infrastructure. Yet, in Taiping, the essence of planning lies beyond the visible. It is about people, their daily rhythms, their interactions, and their memories.

The Hentian Komuniti initiative began with this very spirit: to create spaces where locals and visitors can connect meaningfully.

Now, Hentian Komuniti is evolving through a mobile application that allows users to locate nearby community stops not merely for physical needs like toilets or rest areas, but for something deeper.

Through the app, visitors can instantly access stories told by Taiping’s elderly residents, discover hidden gems shared by locals, and learn about the city through lived experiences rather than tourist brochures.

Listening to the elders who stayed

When we speak to the elderly who have lived in Taiping for more than a decade, a pattern emerges, they stayed.

They did not remain out of reluctance or lack of opportunity, but because Taiping supports them. They feel happy walking in the Lake Gardens, knowing that the pathways are wide, shaded, and safe.

The people who give Taiping its soul — a city that remembers, listens, and loves. — Picture from Facebook/ Majlis Perbandaran Taiping

They appreciate the pocket parking areas that allow them to park within walking distance of where they need to go.

They cherish the weather, the breeze that flows down from the hills, the coolness after the rain, the shade of ancient trees.

Many still shop in familiar stores that have stood the test of time, forming a comforting continuity between the past and present.

Yet, what many of them feel is missing are spaces that truly connect the young and the old. And here lies an opportunity, a bridge that Hentian Komuniti can build.

Being old is not about being left behind or being backward. Being old is to be celebrated, to support the joy of the young, to share stories that teach compassion, and to remain part of the evolving rhythm of city life.

Taiping’s soul in its people and places

In Taiping, even modern spaces whisper history. We recently visited Yinn’s Patisserie, a café lovingly restored from a heritage building by a local Taiping family.

The owner, a passionate historian, shared stories of the building and the town that you cannot find in any book. It was a perfect blend of old and new, where the younger generation continues the legacy of the past with creativity and pride.

Another gem is Kopi Antong, Taiping’s very own coffee factory. Few realise that this humble place holds deep historical roots.

Its small museum and showroom tell the story of Taiping’s industrious spirit, educating visitors about how local craftsmanship and perseverance once shaped the town’s economy.

These are more than businesses; they are living expressions of what Taiping truly is a town where history, culture, and humanity intertwine.

We were also there to meet the Director of Muzium Perak, which proudly hosted the first Hentian Komuniti back in 2017.

Although the leadership has changed since then, the museum still carries the same people-first spirit.

It remains one of the best examples of what a museum should be not just another attraction, but a place that welcomes visitors warmly, offers clean facilities, and demonstrates genuine hospitality.

A museum, after all, is not only about artifacts and archives; it is about connecting people with meaning and memory.

Muzium Perak does this gracefully, continuing to represent the heart of Taiping, a city that honours its people as much as its past.

Our visit also brought us to a meeting with the president of the Taiping Heritage Society and local author Liew Suet Fun, whose dedication to preserving Taiping’s history is truly inspiring.

Her writings beautifully translate the town’s soul, its beauty, its melancholy, and its hope. She is a walking historian who has never given up on bringing Taiping to the world’s attention.

People like her remind us that heritage is not static; it lives through those who care enough to tell its stories.

Keeping Taiping alive through its people

Planning for the future should never mean forgetting the past. As Taiping continues to modernise, let us remember that cities are not defined only by their skyline, but by their stories and those who keep them alive.

Whenever we hear people talk about Taiping, we feel connected as though each voice adds another layer to the town’s living story.

It is in the uncle frying mee goreng at the Cashier Market, the man serving cendol by the roadside, and the elderly who smile as they greet familiar faces every morning.

These are the people who make Taiping what it is, a city that remembers, a city that listens, and above all, a city that loves.

* Dr Yong Adilah Shamsul Harumain is a senior lecturer at Faculty of Built Environment, while Dr Asmiza Abdul Sani is a senior lecturer at the Faculty of Computer Science and Information Technology, Universiti Malaya. They can be contacted at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.