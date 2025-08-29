AUGUST 29 — Every year, Malaysians proudly celebrate Independence Day on August 31 and Malaysia Day on September 16.

These celebrations fill us with pride, reminding us of the unity and courage that shaped the nation’s independence.

Yet, as our Jalur Gemilang is flown widely across the country, a painful question lingers: are we truly free if our children and workers still live under the shadow of bullying?

On July 16, 2025, the death of 13-year-old Zara Qairina Mahathir in Sabah forced Malaysians to confront this painful reality.

She was first found unconscious near her school dormitory with serious injuries and later died in the hospital. What at first seemed like an accident soon raised darker suspicions when her mother noticed bruises on her body.

The tragedy sparked grief and outrage nationwide. More than 20,000 people rallied under #JusticeForZara, demanding transparency and justice.

Her case, now under renewed investigation, has become a symbol of the dangers of unchecked bullying.

Sadly, Zara’s story is not an isolated one. On August 20, a 22-year-old woman studying at a private university reportedly fell to her death from a condominium in Setapak. Her father later lodged a police report, claiming she had endured verbal bullying and social isolation by classmates for nearly two years.

The heartbreaking loss highlighted that bullying is not confined to schoolchildren but also haunts young adults who are striving for a better future.

The author says bullying is an abuse of power that causes deep scars, takes away a child’s dignity and sense of safety, and, in the worst cases, can even cost lives. — Unsplash pic

These young lives, cut short before they could blossom, highlight how pervasive and damaging this problem has become.

These tragedies expose a national crisis. Bullying is often seen as a personal or disciplinary issue, but its impact stretches far wider.

If we view it through the lens of accounting, bullying would appear as a hidden liability. Victims miss school, suffer declining performance, and may require long-term mental health care.

Workplaces lose productivity while institutions face reputational risks. Just as inaccurate accounts can distort a company’s true position, while ignoring bullying hides the real costs borne by the communities and the nation.

This is why linking the fight against bullying to our National Day matters. Independence was built on the promise of justice, dignity, and unity and yet, bullying goes against all of these.

If independence means freedom from external oppression, then our challenge today is to seek freedom from the hurt and fear caused by bullying.

Our nation cannot claim true freedom if its people still live in fear of bullying, whether in schools, universities, workplaces, or online.

The challenge is also part of Malaysia’s global responsibility. The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) call for nations to ensure good health (SDG 3), provide quality education (SDG 4), promote gender equality (SDG 5), and foster peace and justice (SDG 16).

Bullying undermines each of these goals. By addressing it seriously, Malaysia would not only honour its Merdeka values but also uphold its commitments to building a fairer and more sustainable future by 2030.

Solutions must go beyond punishing bullies after tragedies occur. Proactive measures such as enforcing clear anti-bullying policies in schools and universities, providing safe reporting systems, offering counselling support, and promoting education that builds empathy and respect have to be taken.

Most crucially, I think we must stop downplaying bullying in schools as something normal or harmless.

It is not a small matter. Bullying is an abuse of power that causes deep scars, takes away a child’s dignity and sense of safety, and, in the worst cases, can even cost lives.

As Malaysia celebrates its independence this year, let us pledge to ensure that no child or student is left unprotected, no victim’s voice is silenced, and no family has to mourn because society failed to act.

Only then can we say with faith that Malaysia is not just independent, but also truly united, just, and free.

* Chow Kah Yong is an Education Service Officer, Social Science Division, Centre for Foundation Studies in Science (PASUM), Universiti Malaya, and can be reached at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.