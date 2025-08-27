AUGUST 27 — Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards are no longer just a nice to have. They’ve become essential for companies across industries, including construction. With increasing pressure from stakeholders, regulators, and investors, construction leaders are expected to embrace sustainability, social responsibility, and transparency in their operations. The challenge? Balancing these goals in an industry that’s traditionally complex and resource-intensive. That’s where Big Data Analytics (BDA) comes in, offering construction firms a game changing solution to align with ESG goals while staying competitive and delivering on projects efficiently.

In Malaysia, ESG is gaining momentum within the construction sector, though progress is still developing. The National Construction Policy 2030 called for digitalisation and sustainable practices, nudging construction firms towards greener, more socially responsible operations. While many firms have adopted digital tools and improved productivity, the full integration of ESG remains an ongoing process. With the rise of Big Data Analytics, Malaysian construction companies are now better equipped to monitor, track, and enhance their ESG performance, making strides toward a more sustainable future.

With BDA, construction firms can take ESG goals from abstract ideas to measurable, actionable realities. The transformation is evident across all three dimensions of ESG.

— Picture by Firdaus Latif

Environmental metrics: Smarter, greener building

Sustainability in construction is not just about reducing carbon footprints but about making every stage of the project more efficient and less harmful to the planet. BDA allows companies to track and optimise key environmental metrics in real time. Construction is a major contributor to greenhouse gases, and with BDA, firms can monitor CO2 and methane emissions during projects while quickly spotting areas where reductions are possible. If one machine is guzzling fuel and pumping out emissions, analytics can flag this immediately, enabling corrective action that cuts down the project’s overall carbon impact.

Social metrics: Making workplaces safer and more inclusive

The social aspect of ESG highlights the importance of people: workers, communities, and clients. Safety, inclusion, and worker satisfaction are critical, and BDA helps ensure these areas are effectively managed. The sector has historically struggled with diversity, particularly in terms of gender representation, with women underrepresented in leadership roles and on-site positions. By using BDA, companies can track workforce demographics such as gender, ethnicity, and age, fostering inclusivity and promoting fair opportunities. This data-driven approach helps firms identify gaps and implement measures such as mentorship programmes, leadership development, or supportive working conditions to attract diverse talent.

Employee engagement and welfare are equally significant. A happy, healthy workforce is also a productive one, and BDA enables firms to assess satisfaction through surveys, feedback, and performance data. By detecting early signs of burnout or overwork, organisations can address concerns before they escalate. Companies can also strengthen welfare initiatives, offering healthcare benefits, adequate leave, and flexible arrangements. Through monitoring the impact of these policies, firms ensure they meet employee needs while improving retention, motivation, and overall job satisfaction.

Governance metrics: Building trust through transparency

Good governance is the backbone of any successful business, especially in the construction industry where large-scale projects involve multiple stakeholders. Transparency and accountability are critical to building trust with investors, clients, and regulators, and BDA makes this process easier. Projects usually involve complex finances, shifting timelines, and significant risks, but by tracking and sharing progress, financial data, and risk factors in real time, companies can ensure stakeholders are always kept in the loop. The more transparent the operations, the stronger the trust built with all parties involved.

In the Malaysian construction industry, communication with key stakeholders such as government bodies, regulators, developers, consultants, and contractors is crucial, and BDA plays a central role in making this possible. Firms can create clear, visual ESG reports through dashboards and real-time data, transforming complex sustainability metrics into accessible insights. For example, developers working on large infrastructure projects can use BDA to showcase sustainability efforts, from emissions reductions to improved safety records, thereby strengthening trust and ensuring alignment across stakeholders. This is particularly important in government-funded projects where accountability is essential.

Equally significant is the competitive advantage BDA provides. In Malaysia’s construction landscape, ESG is emerging as a major differentiator. Companies that demonstrate commitment to sustainability and social responsibility can position themselves as leaders. By leveraging BDA, they can present tangible data on ESG performance, appealing to sustainability-conscious clients such as government agencies, multinational corporations, and foreign investors. Contractors bidding for major projects, for instance, can stand out by presenting ESG-driven decision-making backed by analytics. This not only boosts their chances of securing contracts but also makes them attractive for long-term investment opportunities.

A future built on responsibility and data

ESG is more than just a box to tick; it represents the shift toward a responsible and sustainable construction industry. By embracing Big Data Analytics, Malaysian firms can move beyond compliance and take a proactive role in shaping the future. BDA helps companies make greener decisions, create safer and more inclusive workplaces, and strengthen governance through transparency. For construction leaders, this represents a vision where responsibility and profitability move hand in hand towards a sustainable future.

* Dr Zafira Nadia Maaz and Associate Professor Dr Mahanim Hanid are from the Department of Quantity Surveying, Faculty of Built Environment, Universiti Malaya. They may be reached at [email protected]

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.